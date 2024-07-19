BackTrack funding boost provides new kitchen facilities to help with vital work

BACKTRACK Youth Works in Armidale has a well-earned reputation for supporting local kids and keeping them on the straight and narrow, and that job has been made a little easier to thanks to a recent funding boost under the State Government's latest Community Building Partnership.
Northern Tablelands MP Brendan Moylan said the youth program would benefit from a grant of $45,560 for a new kitchen - a welcome new addition to the BackTrack residential home for vulnerable young people, Warrah.
"This is terrific news for BackTrack, as it will allow the team to support increased capacity at Warrah and provide many vulnerable young people with shelter, safety and nutritious meals," Mr Moylan said.
BackTrack's core program and wellbeing general manager Tara Sherlock said support from the State Government was "appreciated".
"This helps us to achieve BackTrack's core values," she said.
"Belonging is absolutely central to our work and Warrah creates that sense of belonging and family for our young people," Ms Sherlock said.
"The new kitchen will be a learning and collaborative space as well as making Warrah fit-for-purpose for growing independence and mastery among our kids."
Mr Moylan said the existing Warrah kitchen was "very dated", and the grant would go towards the manufacture and installation of cabinetry and bench-tops, plumbing, tiling and electricals, and the construction of a walk-in pantry. The work is expected to be completed within six months.
"The renovated kitchen will help kids learn the basics of running a household, being part of a family and living independently," Mr Moylan said.
"Increased bench space will help create a collaborative space for family cooking and gathering and working together as a group.
"Kids will continue to develop and fine-tune their cooking skills, which is an everyday necessity for living a healthy and productive life."
Mr Moylan said BackTrack worked with the most vulnerable young people in our region who face multiple complex challenges, including, homelessness, disengagement from education, and early contact with the justice system.
