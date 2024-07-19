In Podge Nick Millar trusts

IT'S Leader senior sports journalist Mark Bode here with this week's footy newsletter.
Among this week's serving of prime local and national content is a heart-warming piece on veteran Boggabri prop Nick Millar, in which his great relationships with his family members is highlighted.
"He's the reason we [he and his brother] played footy in the first place," Millar said of his father, Podge, adding: "He just hated soccer, so footy it was."
There is also a touching article on Mackay Cutter Kobe Bone, with the former Bear revealing that he returned to Tamworth for the funeral of Jack Woolaston.
"I couldn't miss that," he said of the farewell for the Bears' founding president, who was 99 years old when he died this year. "I had to be there for Jack and pay my respects to him."
Another story focuses on Norths and Tamworth Crows player Caleb Bergan and his relationship with his longtime partner, Haylee Slomczewski.
"She'll do anything for anyone - put everybody else first before herself," he said.
Enjoy!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.