Enthusiasts head to AELEC for two days of top equine action

Spectators have been able to watch some of the country's bravest horses and riders tackle the world-class cross-country course at Tamworth's Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).
The 2024 Tamworth International Eventing Biannual Competition took place across Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, drawing 380 riders from Queensland, Victoria and from across NSW, with plenty of local faces also saddling up.
Tamworth International Eventing president Sharmayne Spencer said the event, which has run for more than a decade at AELEC, has in the past drawn up to 420 riders.
While many of Australia's top riders have already headed to Paris for the Olympics or to Europe for competitions, Mrs Spencer said there were plenty of high quality riding action throughout the weekend.
This year's riders ranged from Olympic standard to local pony club.
Riders completed across three disciplines: dressage, showjumping and cross-country, which fully utilised AELEC's 72 hectare grounds.
Dual Olympic gold medalist Stuart Tinney designed the three- and four-star cross country courses, while Mrs Spencer designed the courses for the two star and below riders.
"We have a lot of local riders keen to move up the grade and they have been really inspired by the riders who have come and competed here before, and have gone on to represent Australia at the Olympics," Mrs Spencer said.
