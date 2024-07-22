The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Enthusiasts head to AELEC for two days of top equine action

By Emma Downey
July 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Peter Hardin

Spectators have been able to watch some of the country's bravest horses and riders tackle the world-class cross-country course at Tamworth's Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.