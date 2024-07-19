Urgent action is needed now to combat ongoing, serious crime incidents

Serious and brazen incidences of crime last weekend and this week are deeply disturbing for our communities who feel threatened, frightened, and unsafe in Tamworth and right across the electorate.
People have a right to feel safe in their homes, and ongoing serious incidences of crime are a threat to our safety, our mental wellbeing, and the cohesion of the community we live in.
I have been demanding the state government take urgent action to drive down crime, including by investing in local police resources, funding diversionary programs, establishing a division of Polair in Tamworth, delivering greater police numbers, by bringing the crime inquiry to Tamworth, and pushing for bail reform that meets community expectations.
These initiatives and reforms form a comprehensive plan that will have a serious impact on crime in the region.
The government needs to deliver a strong response to the brazen crime, and I've already given them the comprehensive plan to keep our communities safe.
We need a division of PolAir to be based in Tamworth and service the entire North West. We have seen the positive difference having air support can make in the region.
We need greater police numbers, including in Tamworth and Gunnedah to ensure our local police have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.
We need the Government's Crime Inquiry in Tamworth and Gunnedah to hear firsthand from victims of crime in our communities.
We need funding to establish the culturally appropriate, effective Yilaan gaald dhina (Fresh Footprints) diversionary program to keep offenders away from a life of crime.
These programs are endorsed by agencies and police.
We need bail reform to ensure the youth justice system meets community expectations to keep us safe.
These changes will make a significant difference in the fight to get on top of crime in our region.
Our communities have a right to feel safe in their homes and I am demanding the government make this investment a priority and deliver on the comprehensive plan to keep our communities safe.
