'It will be great to be in the crowd': Kay's off to Paris to watch Nick's Olympic quest

"You'll see me in Paris".
It was with those words that Nick Kay broke the news to mum, Terrie, and dad, Paul, that he was going to his second Olympics.
It had been an anxious wait, Terrie admitting that as the hours ticked away from when they thought they might hear something, she started to wonder the worst.
But finally, at around 1.30am in the morning the call came through that he had made the Boomers squad.
One of eight players backing up from the side that won bronze in Tokyo, despite Nick's growing stature in the side, having captained them a number of times, Terrie conceded to feeling a lot more nervous this time round.
"It was exceptionally exciting when he got selected last time because it was the first," she said.
"This time, basketball in Australia is just getting better and better, the quality of players is excellent and that's reflected in the fact that really really good players missed out on this squad."
"I don't like living with regrets and that would have been one thing that I would have regretted, having not ever had the opportunity to watch him in the Olympics," Terrie said.
"So regardless of what happens now we'll get to do that."
Armed with plenty of green and gold, she and Paul flew out on Friday, along with her father - and Nick's self-professed biggest fan - Phil Maher, Nick's wife Emily and their nearly one-year-old son, Logan, and Thunderbolts coach John Ireland and his wife Soph.
Locking everything in about 12 months ago, that did add to the nervousness as they awaited the announcement.
They had resolved to go "regardless of the outcome", but it wouldn't have been the same not having him to watch.
Thankfully all's well that ends well.
They will have about a week in London before moving onto Lille, which is where the initial stages of the basketball competition will be played.
"We're going with the Basketball Australia family and friends supporters group," Terrie said.
"I think there's about 68 of us and that's the team around the Opals and the Boomers."
"That will be nice... we can all support each other's kids, family, friends."
Naturally very proud of all that Nick has achieved, she said sometimes she does still have to pinch herself.
"I still remember watching the very first game he played down at the old Thunderdome," she reflected.
"He just went out and played with his friends and had a great time."
That later led to an opportunity with the Thunderbolts under 12s.
"It just started from there," Terrie said.
"He's always been a hard worker. It didn't matter what sport he took to, he was always in the backyard training.
"I think of all the sports I ever watched him play though, basketball was probably the one that he took to more naturally than anything else."
The Boomers have been pooled in Group B alongside World Cup bronze medallists Canada, Greece and Spain, who they will open their campaign against on Saturday July 27.
