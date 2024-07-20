The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It will be great to be in the crowd': Kay's off to Paris to watch Nick's Olympic quest

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul and Terrie Kay are ready to cheer on son Nick in Paris. Picture by Peter Hardin
Paul and Terrie Kay are ready to cheer on son Nick in Paris. Picture by Peter Hardin

"You'll see me in Paris".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.