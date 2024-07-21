Who can ignore the attraction of a train ride on a sunny day?

Trains of any size seem to have a magnetic draw for people of all ages, especially children, so the Tamworth Miniature Railway Club's July running day has proven as popular as ever.
Members provided visitors with rides between 10am and 3pm, with a sausage sizzle and refreshments available from the popular Loco Cafe, on Sunday, July 21.
The train rides round the course feature two metal tunnels, a bailey bridge and stunning views across the nearby hills. Rides for adults and children cost just $3.
The post popular time for a visit is between 10am and 12 pm, and sunny days always bring out a good crowd, said the club's publicity officer Jim Booth.
Mr Booth said the club has been operating for 15 years at the current site, and was always looking for new volunteers.
"You don't need to be an engineer to volunteer, and the more volunteers we have the more train rides we can operate," he said.
Mr Booth reminded visitors, appropriate covered footwear must be worn at all times on the train rides, and the minimum age a child can ride without supervision is 10 years.
The club operates train rides for the public on the third Sunday of each month, with the next public running day to be held on Sunday, August 18.
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact club president Lionel Franklin, 0428 508 251.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.