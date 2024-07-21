A sunny Sunday calls for a spot of retail therapy along Peel Street

It may have been a chilly start to the morning, but the sun came out, and so did the locals to enjoy a little retail therapy among the Peel Street Markets.
The markets run between 8am to 1pm, offering something for the most discerning shopper, and catering for all ages, and interests.
The monthly markets have become a firm tradition among locals looking for that special gift or purchase with a difference, and few are disappointed with what they find.
Popular items for sale include: baby products, baked goods, jams and pickles, plants, wooden furniture, jewellery, custom-made home wares and dog treats.
The event's relaxed and friendly atmosphere keeps stallholders and customers returning every month, drawing more than 60 stallholders each month, and new faces always popping up.
A stroll through the markets is never complete without a stop for a coffee or breakfast treat at one of the many cafes along Peel Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.