Photo

A sunny Sunday calls for a spot of retail therapy along Peel Street

By Emma Downey
July 22 2024 - 9:00am
Pictures by Peter Hardin

It may have been a chilly start to the morning, but the sun came out, and so did the locals to enjoy a little retail therapy among the Peel Street Markets.

