The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Taekwondo club turns focus to state selections event after successful Penrith trip

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 23 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth-based Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy's (clockwise from top left) Charlie and Violet Davis, Damonjot Singh, Mirridhi Knox and Harrison Kollias, and Katerina Koubwere and Saya Aneesh were all among the medals at the recent NSW Round of the KPNP Taekwdondo Open series.
The Tamworth-based Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy's (clockwise from top left) Charlie and Violet Davis, Damonjot Singh, Mirridhi Knox and Harrison Kollias, and Katerina Koubwere and Saya Aneesh were all among the medals at the recent NSW Round of the KPNP Taekwdondo Open series.

There are sure to be a few eyes from Tamworth's Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy eagerly watching on the taekwondo competition in Paris as they start to dream of one day competing on the Olympic stage themselves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.