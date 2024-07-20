From strength to strength: small gym owners take steps towards a big goal

A proposed expansion of the Home of Strength gym will take its co-owners one step closer to their goal of creating an one-stop health facility.
The team behind the gym, Grace Parker and Sam Foran, have submitted plans to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to expand their Kable Avenue space into the next-door former Mooney and Wikes Auto Electrical shop.
Mr Foran said the expansion was part of their bigger plans to provide a well-rounded, holistic fitness and health service to people.
"We want to have a big gym where anyone can come into and offer allied health off the back of that," he said.
"We would love to create a space where our members can walk in and know they are being looked after by people who they know and trust."
The couple decided to make their big move from Newcastle to Tamworth while Mr Foran completed his year-long physiotherapy placement at the University of Newcastle's Johnston Street campus.
After his studies wrapped, Mr Foran was offered a full-time job, while Miss Parker was accepted a teaching position at St Edwards Primary School.
The couple started their fitness business from their home shed and it soon skyrocketed in popularity, which enabled them to move into their current location.
"We ended up with 55 members in a 36-metre shed, and it did become a bit squishy," Miss Parker said.
"We have mainly targeted people who have never been in a gym before because they don't know what to do. Also, mums and dads who are not fully into the hectic exercise scene."
Mr Foran said they understood how it feels to be new to fitness and be unsure where to start.
"We want to breakdown barriers to exercise, and it is one of the hardest things to do," he said.
"We don't want to have that intimidating space, and as a physio I have seen people not keen to go to a gym, as they do not know what to do."
Ultimately, the couple wants to create an environment, "where everyone knows everyone", and feel like they are people feel comfortable.
