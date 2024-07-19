In Podge Nick trusts: the man behind this easygoing menace

The Boggabri Kangaroos can thank Podge.
For it was Podge Millar's hate of soccer that resulted in his son, Nick, abandoning the sport and becoming a rugby league player while growing up in Kempsey with his elder brother Nathan, an ex-Roo.
Now a longtime Boggy middle menace who lives in Gunnedah with his partner, the 29-year-old prop - a former South Sydney under-20 player - said Podge was his father's nickname.
The Leader could have asked Millar what his old man's real name is, but that seemed like a somewhat pointless exercise given that everyone calls him by his moniker.
"He's the reason we [Millar and his brother] played footy in the first place," the league veteran said, adding: "He just hated soccer, so footy it was."
Podge has made the occasional trip from Kempsey to watch his boy play, with Millar saying he owes his father and mother, Sharon, "the world".
"They gave us everything - everything they could," he said.
They are also the people Millar most admires in the world: "They're just laid-back people."
If Podge was the reason Millar first laced up footy boots, Nathan was the reason his kid brother moved to this part of the world in 2018.
Nathan was already playing for the Kangaroos when Millar arrived on the scene. He said his older sibling was an "unreal bloke" who used to take him fishing when they were kids.
"That's the reason I came up [to Boggabri], too, to have a year playing with him," said the service cart driver at the Boggabri Coal Mine, adding: "He's got time for everyone."
Nathan, who hung up the boots after suffering a serious ankle injury, recently returned to the area after a stint living in Bundaberg.
I've been with a lot of clubs, and I think this is the most confident club I've been involved with for a long time.
Ahead of fifth-placed Boggabri's away clash against third-placed Kootingal-Moonbi on Saturday, July 20, Millar spoke of how "everyone's there for each other" as the Roos try to make the finals for the first time since their elevation to the top grade in 2018.
They are one point behind the Roosters and two points behind second-placed Werris Creek.
Millar also spoke about how he was unfazed over the thought of turning 30 next year - "It's part of life" - and how he had inherited Podge and Sharon's laid-back nature.
"I'm always happy, if you ask everyone ... A pretty easygoing, happy bloke," said the fishing and hunting lover, who regards this as the most important life lesson he had learned:
"Don't take shortcuts, because it always catches up [with you]."
One thing Millar has not learned is how to deal with his lactose intolerance: he still drinks milk.
But he believes the Kangaroos have now learned to win, and were "good enough to win the premiership".
"I've been with a lot of clubs, and I think this is the most confident club I've been involved with for a long time," said the former Bathurst St Patrick's and West Wyalong player.
