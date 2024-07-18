Wanted: 'Enthusiastic and engaged community members' to join tourism groups

Are you passionate about showcasing the incredible events and experiences the Tamworth region has to offer? Do you have ideas to help drive tourism in the region?
Then Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) wants to hear from you.
TRC visitor economy development officer Deirdre Burke and Tamworth region visitor experiences and economic development team members are hitting the road as part of a push to revitalise "tourism initiatives" throughout the region.
Over the next two weeks, starting July 22, the team will be touring the region and meeting with local communities to discuss tourism initiatives, provide information and resources, and establish tourism focus groups.
"We are very excited to restart regional tourism efforts after several years' hiatus, and we are seeking enthusiastic and engaged community members to join the tourism focus groups," Ms Burke said.
The focus of the groups is 'to gather community input on current and future tourism initiatives, identify opportunities for improving visitor experiences, discuss strategies to promote sustainable and responsible tourism, strengthen the collaboration between the council, local businesses, and residents'.
"They're open to everyone," Ms Burke said.
"Whether you're a business owner, a festival participator, a newcomer with fresh perspectives or if you're a long time resident, you are more than welcome to join."
The first meeting is set down for the Dungowan Hotel on Monday, July 22, and will cover the Dungowan, Piallamore and Loomberah areas.
Ms Burke said this initial series of meetings would be really just to share ideas and discuss goals.
"We really want to focus on what is the story of their town and community and we feel they are the best people to ask," she said.
"They're the ones who live and breathe it and they know their town inside out.
"There could be businesses that are doing something really marvellous and really wonderful and we just don't know about it.
"So it's a great way to sort of really get to know our region."
From the initial meetings, the team will "get the terms of reference set up" and work out how often they need to meet.
Ms Burke said that might be monthly, bi-monthly, even every six months; the groups will govern that.
The push to reinvigorate regional tourism comes as Tamworth looks to capitalise on the boom in regional visitation.
Data from Tourism Research Australia (TRA) shows in the year ending March 2024, 66 million domestic travellers visited Regional NSW, an increase of 4.9 per cent on pre-pandemic levels (year ending March 2020).
"I think the appeal of regional Australia at this time is at an all time high, and that includes younger generations, not just grey nomads travelling," Ms Burke said.
"The visitor economy is super important to Tamworth - it's worth almost $300 million annually to Tamworth's regional economy, so it's a significant industry."
Those wishing to attend one of the meetings can RSVP via the Tamworth Regional Council website.
Session Dates
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.