What do our readers think about the renewable energy transition?

Happy Fri-yay my friends, as another week bites the dust.
But before we get too carried away, 5pm is a while off yet, let's see what is making news this beautiful morning ...
Plans have been released for a proposed state-significant renewable energy 'hub' near Uralla. This coincides with the release of an Australian Community Media survey asking our readers what they think about Australia's renewable energy transition playing out in our backyards. Jonathan Hawes dissects the results.
Rachel Clark reports the Gunnedah hospital redevelopment has broken ground, yet locals are still not happy the project will deliver only part of what was originally promised.
If you have some ideas to help drive tourism in the region, Sam Newsam discovers Tamworth Regional Council wants to hear from you.
Neighbours of Whitehaven Coal's Maules Creek Mine who live with superfine coal dust in their homes and yards are considering their options after losing a court battle for better protections. Tracey Ferrier reports the Land and Environment Court has thrown out their case against NSW's Environment Protection Authority over pollutants emitted by the mine.
Enjoy your reading.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
