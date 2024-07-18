The Northern Daily Leader
Energy Wars

Another energy hub inbound: how do readers feel about the green transition?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 19 2024 - 5:45am
We ran a month-long survey seeking feedback from regional communities on the renewable energy transition happening in their backyard. Here's what our readers said. Picture file
The New England region has become a flash point for one of the largest industrial transformations Australia has ever undertaken.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

