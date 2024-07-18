Gunnedah hospital breaks ground on 'bittersweet' redevelopment

The Gunnedah hospital redevelopment has finally broken ground after more than a decade of community-led campaigning to have the facilities upgraded.
Gunnedah Shire mayor Jamie Chaffey, however, said it was a bittersweet moment, as the current project would deliver only part of what was originally promised.
"So many promises over so many years have been made to the Gunnedah community, and there is an expectation we will be excited when it is only a fraction of the original promise," he said.
In 2019, the Coalition government promised $53 million to fund the redevelopment after the North West community fought long and hard to upgrade its hospital.
Last year, the initial master plans were revised by Hunter New England Health, retaining the acute service building with an emergency department, a new maternity, birthing and inpatient unit, and a refurbished entry.
The infusion unit, which would provide renal dialysis and oncology services, theatre, and day surgery, were removed.
There was also no commitment to 48 beds.
The community was left "shocked" and "horrified" when it was learned the original master plan would only be delivered by the Labor government if new funding appeared.
Ahead of the release of the state budget, Cr Chaffey wrote to the government on behalf of the Gunnedah Shire Council to request it make available the $30 million required to deliver the full master plan.
"We didn't get a red cent," Cr Chaffey said.
Cr Chaffey said throughout the 2023 state election Labor promised the entire master plan would be delivered, and now that promise has been broken.
"(The new hospital) would have been fit-for-purpose with the right services available," he said.
"The clinical services plan developed clearly showed the business case was strong for services we did not have, such as oncology and renal dialysis.
"It wasn't huge, it wasn't Tamworth hospital, but it was fit for purpose for our community."
One of the key facilities included in the master plan is the new maternity, birthing and inpatient unit.
However, PaediatRic and Maternity Support (PRAMS) advocate Rebecca Ryan said while the plans for the birthing unit looked great, she questioned who would be there to run it?
Due to a lack of staffing and no visiting or permanent medical obstetrician, when a woman goes into labour, they will be transferred 75-kilometres to Tamworth hospital and sometimes even further to give birth.
"There was a Gunnedah woman recently who was transferred to Tamworth, then to Armidale, and then up to Inverell," Ms Ryan said.
"That is a situation that should not happen... and that puts pressure on Tamworth maternity services and paramedics."
Hospital construction is set to be completed by late 2025, with the recent release of new renderings, detailing new inpatient bedrooms.
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said it was exciting to see the project take shape.
"The new artist's impressions showcase a health facility that will provide contemporary facilities for patients and a better workplace for staff," Mr Park said.
While construction has started, the Gunnedah community and council will continue to campaign for the delivery of the full promised plan.
"While we understand the original scoping and budget allocation wasn't sufficient, we will continue to advocate for the full redevelopment plan as promised by the outgoing government," Cr Kate McGarth said.
"We know our population is ageing and we have a high indigenous population, and in terms of having services fit for our community, renal and oncology are essential."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he would continue to push for the federal government to deliver what was promised.
"If the government is in a position to make that commitment, they should let the community know when that will happen so patients have comfort knowing they will soon have access to those promised services closer to home," Mr Anderson said.
