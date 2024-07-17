Is Tamworth on track to become a major artistic hub?

Wow, Thursday dawns, and the weekend is almost close enough to touch!
Let's check what's making news as the week draws to a close ...
Tamworth has taken another step towards becoming the region's premier artistic hub, with the council throwing support behind three major cultural strategies, reports Jonathan Hawes.
Emma Downey reported on an assault on a 24-year-old Moree woman earlier this week, and on Wednesday police arrested and charged three teenagers.
Jonathan Hawes profiles another local election candidate, this time Tamworth's former top cop Jeff Budd, who wants to see more action to address the city's crime situation, as well as advocate for improved mobile network coverage.
Some lucky Northern Tablelands residents have had a chance to play in the snow this week, which has finally moved closer to the country music capital. Rachel Clark reports Hanging Rock received a dusting on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, Tamworth locals will just have to make do with cold and wet weather.
In sport, Mark Bode sits down with Isaac Moxon to discuss his memorable debut as hooker for Pirates rugby union team, during the team's defeat of Inverell on Saturday, July 13. Moxon describes the experience as probably the greatest challenge of his life.
Enjoy your reading.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.