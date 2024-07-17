The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Three teens charged after an SUV was stolen and a woman assaulted in Moree

By Emma Downey
Updated July 17 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged three Moree teens following an incident at an aquatic centre on Monday, July 15. Picture from file
Police have charged three Moree teens following an incident at an aquatic centre on Monday, July 15. Picture from file

Three Moree teens have been charged with robbery and assault offences after a woman was attacked and her car stolen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.