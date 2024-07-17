Three teens charged after an SUV was stolen and a woman assaulted in Moree

Three Moree teens have been charged with robbery and assault offences after a woman was attacked and her car stolen.
On Wednesday, July 17, at about 9am, police attended a home in Moree and arrested three boys - two aged 13 and a 12-year-old.
Following further inquiries, about 2pm the same day, a 14-year-old boy attended Moree Police Station to assist police with inquiries.
The 12-year-old boy was charged with aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and breach of bail.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The other teen was charged with aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, breach of bail, and commit S.54A offence and disseminate.
All three boys were refused bail and appeared at a Children's Court via video link on Wednesday.
Police were called to the aquatic centre about 6pm on Monday and told a 24-year-old woman was hit and kicked by up to four people, who allegedly stole her handbag, before driving away in her SUV.
Police have been told she was approached by four young people who hit her with sticks before kicking her when she fell to the ground.
The woman was suffering the effects of shock but escaped with scratches and bruises.
Officers attached to New England Police District attended and commenced inquiries into the incident continue.
