Isaac Moxon's moment of truth: 'Everyone said I had a blinder, but ...'

It was a memorable moment years in the making.
Thrust into Pirates' starting lineup after an injury to a teammate, Isaac Moxon's first-grade run-on debut came in his fifth season at the powerhouse club.
And the 24-year-old did it at hooker, a position he'd previously had virtually no game-time experience playing.
But after a 70-minute stint in the No. 2 in a 36-15 defeat of Inverell at a sunny and cold Ken Chillingworth Oval on Saturday, July 13, he hopes to keep his spot.
"Everyone said I had a blinder, but I don't know if I'd call it that," he said. "But I thought I did my job, and that's what I wanted to do; just make a bit of a statement and do my job."
Moxon described the test as probably the greatest challenge of his life.
"I've always played in the back-rower: six, seven or eight," he said. "So the move to two was a bit unorthodox, a bit different, but it was good to experience it."
He continued: "It's been really good. All the boys have gotten around it and helped celebrate it.
"It was good to share the debut with a couple of other boys who played in the front-row - had their 50th games [Michael Purtle and Jioji Cakacaka]."
Moxon said he "tried to be a bit calm and just take it as any other game".
"But I think it hit me as soon as I ran out," he said, adding that taking the field left him feeling "pretty ecstatic".
The electrician, a Tamworth High alumnus, joined Pirates after playing for North Tamworth's under-18 side in 2018.
Moxon loves his job - and enjoys fishing and camping with family and friends, as well as "chasing the dog".
He stays fit in the off-season by playing water polo for Southgate. Making a NSW Combined High Schools water polo team is his greatest achievement.
Third-placed Pirates, who are on a three-game running run, finish the regular season with three matches on the road. They play Quirindi this Saturday, July 20.
"If the coaches are happy with that performance [against Inverell] and they wanna keep me there, I'll hang there," Moxon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.