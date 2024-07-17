Umbrellas and coats at the ready, hundreds of locals enjoy 'fun filled' day

Umbrellas and coats might have been required but the icy blast that blew through Tamworth on Wednesday, July 17 didn't deter locals from rolling up for a day of fun at Viaduct Park.
Around 600 people attended the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Services-Aboriginal Corporation's (TAMS-AC) second Cultural Family Fun Day.
"The event is to give back to community and offer a day where the whole family can come together, celebrate our culture and enjoy a fun filled free day," Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Practitioner at TAMS, Kristy Cooke said.
Running from 10am to 2pm there was a range of activities on offer for those attending from dodgem cars, face painting and jumping castles to cultural performances.
"We provided cultural activities, food and theme park rides to entertain and bring a smile to everyone's face who attended," Ms Cooke said.
"Although the weather was not the greatest we had a great turnout and a thoroughly enjoyable day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.