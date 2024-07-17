Light snowfall hits Hanging Rock and Northern Tablelands towns overnight

Residents awoke to a light dusting of snow covering Hanging Rock near Nundle, on Wednesday, July 17, as temperatures dropped due to the cold snap.
Many towns across the Northern Tablelands, including Guyra, Tenterfield, and Glen Innes, have also experienced snow flurries in the past few days.
Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) meteorologist Christie Johnson said a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea had brought the icy weather from Antarctica and pushed it up the Great Dividing Range.
"The snow level is rising, so there will be less around today than yesterday," she said.
"There are showers around, and the snow will be more attracted to those higher peaks."
However, despite many residents hopes and what feels like freezing temps, there will be no snowflakes falling on Tamworth.
"We are looking at snow levels of about 1300 metres and places that are at that elevation above sea level," Ms Johnson said.
"Tamworth is around 400 metres above sea level and it is well and truly below sea level.
"So, we are not expecting to see snow around Tamworth."
Ms Johnson said another cold day or two were in store for the region, as temperatures were expected to drop to two degrees on Thursday night before they begin to rise.
"The temperatures will come up to a couple of degrees on Thursday and Friday," she said.
"The snow showers will start to ease, there may be one or two Thursday morning.
"By Friday, we will get back those stiller nights and cold mornings, which will bring back those morning frosts."
The NSW Fire and Rescue has warned residents not to conduct "risky behaviour" to warm up their homes during the cold snap.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.