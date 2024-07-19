The Northern Daily Leader
Can we blame a frog? | Letters to the editor

By Letters
July 20 2024 - 6:30am
Dungowan Dam. Picture from file
Read your local paper, Barnaby

In response to the latest nonsensical diatribe from Barnaby, I would suggest he read some newspapers to gain an understanding of the Dungowan Dam debacle which he was directly involved with.

