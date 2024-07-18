From Shannon Noll and Oscar Wild to Queen - there's something for everyone

There is a lot happening this weekend with Hats Off to Country 2024! Something for everyone to enjoy and stay warm in our venues.
Saddle up for Hats Off To Country 2024!
In 2024, Nollsie is celebrating 20 years since the release of his multi-platinum debut album That's What I'm Talkin' About. What better way to mark this occasion then with a 20th anniversary album, release and a national tour.
Twenty years on, Nollsie is at the peak of his powers as he continues to release new music, host his popular new podcast Idol Talking With Nollsie, headline major festivals, and perform to huge crowds across Australia.
Don't miss Nollsie at the Tamworth town hall as part of Hats Off to Country 2024, on Friday, July 19 at 7.30pm.
In The Raw - a series of staged play reading by local company You'll Miss The Tide Productions continues with An Ideal Husband, an effervescent high-society comedy full of scandal, humour and melodrama.
A satire by Oscar Wilde.
Successful politician Sir Robert Chiltern has it all - money, power and the love of his adoring wife. But when a mysterious character threatens to expose a dark secret from his past, he becomes hopelessly embroiled in a world of insider trading, blackmail and deception.
Entry is just $25 and audiences are welcome to BYO drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q and A session after the reading.
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, July 19 at 7.30pm.
Get set for a sensational musical ride - this show isn't just a tribute, it's a full-blown theatrical celebration of Queen ... one of the greatest bands ever to rock the world.
The band delivers a sonic explosion of Queen's most famous hits - think Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and even Crazy Little Thing Called Love.
Featuring high-tech design, period-accurate costumes and mood-setting lightning, this show is a sensory feast that immerses you in the Queen experience.
A must-see event for music lovers of any age, it promises to be an unforgettable night that will have you humming Queen classics long after the show ends.
Don't miss this epic might of timeless music and showmanship. Grab your tickets now and step into the mesmerising realm of Queen as you've never seen it before!
Enjoy the timeless magic of Queen's musical repertoire at the Capitol Theatre Friday, July 19 at 7.30pm.
