Find peace in this secluded oasis

3 beds | 1 bath | 4 cars
A stunning mountain backdrop and other equine properties surround this character-filled home.
This immaculate property is about seven kilometres from Tamworth. Enter through the tree-lined driveway, and welcome to your new home.
The current owners have thought of everything, so all you need do is unload your horses and enjoy.
"The present owners have loved their private oasis. It is peaceful, the shade is amazing, and the home has so much country charm and character. They also love the position close to Tamworth and, most importantly, the facilities the property provides," said listing agent Kristy Reid.
The home is on two levels and has beautiful cathedral timber-lined ceilings. It has four reverse-cycle split systems, and the wood fire upstairs keeps the home cosy.
Both downstairs bedrooms are a good size, with bedroom two having a play area attached. The main bedroom upstairs is expansive and has a reading nook with beautiful views.
The main bathroom has been tastefully renovated and features a separate vanity and a bathtub. The laundry room is neat and tidy and has a great storage cupboard.
The home's recently renovated kitchen is a chef's delight. It has a Belling free-standing oven, a gas cooktop, two electric ovens, and a grill. The kitchen is finished in neutral colours that will suit everyone's décor and never date.
Step outside onto the lovely front verandah. This is the perfect sun-filled spot for a cup of coffee while soaking in the mountain views. Outside also features a fantastic covered entertaining area, complete with two wine fridges and a large television. It is perfect for parties or where the family can enjoy outdoor living.
The studio/teenager's retreat beside the house is perfect for guests or an office.
The most beautiful, well-established trees surround the home, providing shade in the backyard on those balmy summer afternoons, allowing a wind down while watching the children play in the cubby house and play gym while they are safe from the afternoon sun.
The property is perfect for the equine enthusiast and features two stables, two-day yards and a lockable tack room. A horse wash with a concrete floor, an excellent sand arena with steel panel fences (all panels are staying with the property), a round yard with steel panels and a cattle or sheep race with an adjustable ramp for cattle or sheep unloading.
The furry friends are catered for, with three permanent dog yards fitted with automatic waterers, feeders and misters for hot weather.
The property is currently divided into two paddocks that can easily be converted into three paddocks, all equipped with water and electric fencing.
