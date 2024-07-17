Deep cultural connections and a great love: Caleb can't miss

It was almost five years ago that Caleb Bergan asked what may have been the most important question of his life.
For it was on September 1, 2019 that the 22-year-old Tamworth spray painter asked Haylee Slomczewski to be his girlfriend.
She said yes, and Bergan had been gifted someone whom he described as loving and caring.
"She'll do anything for anyone - put everybody else first before herself," said Bergan, adding that he "hit it off" with Slomczewski when they met at a party a few months before they started dating.
He treasures their relationship, with Slomczewski undoubtedly drawn to what he described as his caring, active and humble personality.
He said of his humbleness: "I feel like it's gotten me through doing my apprenticeship and stuff ... just sticking to what I believe; not trying to be someone I'm not."
That "stuff" includes representing the Australian Indigenous men's side at the 2023 Tag World Cup in Limerick, Ireland, and making his first-grade debut for North Tamworth this year.
"It was a great experience," he said of the World Cup. "[It was] more a culture thing for me, just to represent the culture and see a different culture."
Bergan's humble nature also helped him negotiate last year's Koori Knockout in Tuggerah, when he played for the Tamworth Crows in what was his first appearance in the men's draw at the event. It was also the Crows' debut at the annual Indigenous happening.
The hooker will line up for the Crows at this year's Koori Knockout at Bathurst in October.
"It was great," he said of his experience at the 2023 Koori Knockout, "especially playing alongside old Tommy Learoyd-Lahrs [or Lahrs, as he prefers to be called]."
Former NRL star Lahrs, one of Tamworth's favourite sons, came out of retirement to play in the tournament.
"I just kind of stuck to myself and did my own thing," Bergan said of his Crows adventure. "But it was a good experience to play beside him [Lahrs]."
The Crows were eliminated on day two of last year's tournament, but Bergan believes they can go further in 2024.
"I reckon we've got the side to maybe take it out this year," he said.
And as was the case at the Tag World Cup and when her man debuted for the Bears away to Gunnedah in May, 2024, Slomczewski will be by his side at the Koori Knockout in Bathurst.
"Down the road," he said of their engagement.
