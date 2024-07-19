The Northern Daily Leader
Gap Road scheduled for temporary closure for upcoming rail bridge work

July 19 2024 - 1:00pm
The Gap Road will be temporarily closed so the final stages of work on the Gap Bridge Replacement project can be undertaken. Picture Supplied
Commuters travelling north and south via Werris Creek are advised to allow extra travel time for two weeks starting Monday, July 29.

