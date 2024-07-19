Gap Road scheduled for temporary closure for upcoming rail bridge work

Commuters travelling north and south via Werris Creek are advised to allow extra travel time for two weeks starting Monday, July 29.
The Gap Road, which links Werris Creek Road and the Kamilaroi Highway, will be closed through to Friday, August 9.
The temporary closure is so demolition work can be undertaken as part of the Gap Bridge Replacement project.
Commencing in August 2023, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) is replacing the large life expired steel bridge on the main north line from Werris Creek to Mungindi.
In the final stages now, the upcoming work will include a full demolition of the old bridge, which is scheduled to occur during a 96-hour scheduled track occupancy window, and replacement of the existing bridge, and post-work remediation to return the road to its original condition.
Alternative access for north and south bound traffic will be via Taylors Lane.
Traffic controllers and signage will guide road users.
It is expected to be the last major works associated with the project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.