'It'll be great': Gourley's ready to cheer on Laura as she rows for gold

What has been a wonderful, and somewhat unexpected, ride the last two years will reach an apex for Ian and Georgina Gourley in Paris on Saturday night (AEST) when daughter Laura takes to the water for Australia in the quad sculls.
The 22-year-old's Olympic debut comes just over 12 months after she was first selected in the national senior women's sculling squad and two years after she pulled on the green and gold for the first time.
Presently over in France to cheer Laura on, naturally, Ian and Georgina are "unbelievably proud" of her and all that she has achieved, but in some ways not that surprised.
"She's always been really driven in whatever sport she's done," Ian said.
Be that swimming, netball, rugby or the various other sports she played growing up in Narrabri, or now rowing.
Only picking up an oar for the first time when she started boarding at Loreto Normanhurst, he said since probably around Year 10 she's been "pretty committed" to it.
On top of the hours of training required, that has meant a lot of sacrifices.
Her rigorous schedule leaves little time for a social life, and she probably only gets home three or four times a year.
But she has remained steadfast in her dedication.
Not unfamiliar with what it takes to reach the elite level, with his brother, Scott, representing Australia in both rugby league and union - his father, Robin, was also a dual-international - Ian believes Laura's dedication is one of the big reasons she is in the position she is now.
That said, it has all happened a bit quicker than probably he and Georgina, and even Laura, anticipated.
"[Paris] Wasn't even on the radar two years ago," he said.
"We were sort of thinking that probably the next Olympic cycle would be her chance because she's still only 22, so she's quite young.
"Especially for rowing. The average age is probably 26/27."
"Then she got asked to go as a reserve to the world champs in 2022 and then after that she got a permanent spot at the [National Training] centre."
When she then helped qualify the double sculls boat at the 2023 World Championships, which was the qualification regatta for the Olympics, they thought they'd better start making some plans.
"We sort of just went well even if she doesn't go, we'll just go ahead and book everything and we'll still go to the Olympics," Ian, who is a prominent face in the dryland cotton industry and Central North rugby referee, said.
"You can't really not do it because it's pretty hard to get anything organised at this late stage."
He flew out last Saturday to join Georgina, who had stayed over with Laura following the World Cup event in Poland.
They are part of a crew of about 25 family and family friends that have headed over.
"It'll be great, and it's lovely they've all decided to come," Ian said.
"And we're all staying together.
"We've rented a big house."
Laura spoke about how nice it will be to have so much support over there.
"It's so exciting," she said.
"I didn't think people would come and watch me, but family friends, cousins and aunties and uncles are coming over, which is very special for me."
The quad scull heats are on the opening day of action and will get underway at 8.50pm (AEST) on Saturday, July 27.
The repechages are then on Monday (from 7.30pm) and the finals on Wednesday (the medal race is at 8.38pm).
