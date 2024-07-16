A machete blow leaves a man in 'excruciating' pain following a break in

Happy hump day everyone!
We can now start coasting into the weekend, although we're expecting a couple of cold, damp days before we get there.
Now for today's news ...
Oxley Police are hot on the trail of three youths who are wanted in relation to a string of break and enter and vehicle thefts across the city, reports Emma Downey, while Jonathan Hawes speaks to one of the victims.
Plans have been revealed for a proposed commercial horse training facility at Kootingal. Rachel Clark has the details.
Telstra is preparing to upgrade transmission to its mobile base station in Nundle, so locals can look forward to improved phone coverage, reports Jonathan Hawes.
Zac Lowe catches up with Tamworth born-and-raised speedster, Jada Taylor who shot out of relative obscurity in mid-2022 with a 109-metre try for the NSW under 19s that went viral and thrust her into Australian rugby league stardom.
Moree is a long way from Paris but the town will have someone to cheer on when Hilary Scott lines up for Australia in the showjumping at the coming Olympics, writes Ellen Dunger.
Rug up and stay warm, and have a great day!
Emma Downey, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.