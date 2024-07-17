Circus performers bring smiles to sick children at Ronald McDonald House

Sick kids at Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House were treated to a special show from Hudson's Circus performers on Tuesday, July 16.
During their tour of the North West, the travelling circus has been raising funds for the non-for-profit Tamworth chapter.
Hudson's ringmaster, Daniel Harrington, said it was so special to bring a smile to these families in what could be the most difficult moments of their lives.
"There is no better feeling," he said.
"Everyone deserves a chance to be happy, even in tough times, and we regularly go to the children's wards, and it is so rewarding to bring that happiness."
Mr Harrington said the Ronald McDonald House was very close to their circus hearts.
"Being part of the circus, all we want to do is entertain and make people happy," he said.
"It is very family based and so is Ronald McDonald House, as they are all about keeping families happy and being helpful."
The kids were amazed by the talents of Ethiopian performer Betal Bafa's hulahoop act and South African contortionist Charne Salgueiro's ability to twist and turn her body.
And they laughed at the hilarious clown/daredevil Gilberto Salgueiro, who showcased his comedy and juggling skills.
Mr Harrington said there was no better feeling than to bring a laugh or a smile to the children's faces.
