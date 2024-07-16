Nundle to be hit with mobile phone outage while Telstra upgrades network

Nundle residents can look forward to improved phone network coverage, but it's going to come with some growing pains.
Telstra is preparing to upgrade transmission to its mobile base station in Nundle on Thursday, July 18.
The upgrade work is expected to take six hours from midnight to 6am, and will cause outages for mobile phones on the Telstra network as well as a "small number" of landlines.
"There's never a good time to undertake this sort of work but once it is completed, it will mean better connectivity for local residents," Telstra regional general manager Mike Marom said.
Emergency calls to Triple Zero will still connect during the outage and NBN services will not be affected.
Residents with Wi-Fi at home can use the Wi-Fi calling feature - available on most smartphones - to maintain mobile connectivity.
Businesses that use the Telstra network for their EFTPOS terminals can connect to a landline or a Wi-Fi internet router to ensure continuous service during the upgrade.
The major infrastructure upgrade is expected to produce a noticeable difference in network coverage and connectivity for Nundle, an area known to be plagued by spotty service.
"As a company, we invest heavily in improving regional connectivity and this site upgrade is another example of our commitment," Mr Marom said.
