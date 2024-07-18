A 'crazy idea' has taken a Tamworth couple's tasty treats around Australia

It's the humble cupcake, as you've never received it before.
Jarcakes are taking The Daily Cupcake Co's tasty treats from Kirsty and Tim Abra's Tamworth kitchen to the rest of the Australia.
Described as "just cupcakes but with more guts", the novel concept was born out of the couple's drive to continue evolving the business they launched in 2020 as a passion project to enable them to spend more time at home with their then, one-year-old daughter, Billie.
"We've been operating in Tamworth for about four years just servicing the local community, but we started thinking, if we can't bring more people here to try our cakes how are we going to get our cakes to the people," Mrs Abra said.
"So I had a crazy idea one night and like I always do I brought it to Tim to bring me back to earth, but he thought about it and went, 'well hang on a minute maybe there's something in this'."
Over the next 12 months, the couple began to try and test different jars and sealing methods.
It wasn't just about how they preserved the freshness.
Some of the other factors they had to consider were whether the jars could support the weight on top of them, how they handled being dropped: little things like that that could affect the customer's experience.
"It's not just about getting it to them, it's about having the same standard of product we have here in Tamworth and getting it to everyone else to that same standard," Mr Abra said.
Enlisting family and friends as their trusted testers, Mrs Abra said they would have tried "dozens and dozens" of products before the found the perfect formula.
Once filled, the jars are then double-sealed. First with a vacuum seal and then the screw-top lid.
"It just makes them airtight, and makes their perishability extend and makes them a lot safer to ship around as well," she said.
Naturally, there is an added cost to producing the gluten-free goodness Tamworth locals have come to love, but they have tried to keep it as affordable as possible.
"It is a balancing act between being competitive but also profitable," Mrs Abra said.
Even more so, in the current economic climate, it can be "a hard tightrope to walk" but they are also conscious "of trying to make it accessible to people."
Launched at the start of the month, the response has been "amazing" and has kept Mrs Abra pretty much "chained to the kitchen" for the past few weeks.
"We've had so much positive feedback about it, and it's just really cool to see our product land all around Australia," she said.
"We've hit almost every state now (except Western Australia and the Northern Territory)."
Available in eight flavours and as a pack of four and six, these small jars of gluten-free goodness can be eaten either the traditional way or for a more decadent experience straight from the jar, which is how Mrs Abra prefers.
"Eating cupcakes with a spoon is a different eating experience to just biting it. You get a bit of everything in every mouth," she said.
