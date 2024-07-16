The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Three teens suspected of crime spree, breaking into homes, stealing cars

ED
Jonathan Hawes
By Emma Downey, and Jonathan Hawes
July 16 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley Police District Commander Superintendent Bruce Grassick addresses the media regarding a string of break and enter offences and vehicle thefts across Tamworth in the early hours of April 15. Picture by Peter Hardin
Oxley Police District Commander Superintendent Bruce Grassick addresses the media regarding a string of break and enter offences and vehicle thefts across Tamworth in the early hours of April 15. Picture by Peter Hardin

Three youths, aged 13 to 18, allegedly armed with a machete and knives are the key suspects wanted for a string of break and enter offences and vehicle thefts which occurred across Tamworth in the early hours of Monday, July 15.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ED

Emma Downey

Editor

The Land's magazine editor.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.