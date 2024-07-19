Desirable East Tamworth address

3 beds | 1 bath | 2 cars
Looking for a home with an impressive address? This three-bedroom home is an opportunity not to miss.
Prentice Avenue is one of Tamworth's most sought-after streets, and it's easy to see why. The bushland backdrop offers a comfortable lifestyle in a family-friendly neighbourhood.
This elevated brick and tile home has three generously proportioned bedrooms with built-in robes. The three-way bathroom has a stand-alone shower, bath, and separate toilet.
The centrally located kitchen has abundant storage, a breakfast bar, a stand-alone oven and a dishwasher.
Making the home comfortable in every season is ducted cooling throughout and a gas point for heating.
This home has a double garage, a single carport, and a fully fenced yard, and it is set on a 633sqm parcel of land.
An excellent opportunity for a savvy investor, the home is leased until January 2025 for $510 per week.
Call Sally Purtle today for your appointment to inspect.
