Plans lodged for new horse training and boarding facility in Kootingal

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
July 17 2024 - 5:45am
Plans have been lodged to transform part of Chelsea Farm at Kootingal into a commercial horse facility. Picture by Peter Hardin
New plans reveal the proposed transformation of Kootingal's Chelsea Farm into a commercial horse training and boarding facility.

Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

A former Sydneysider turned country journalist. Rachel covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy at the Northern Daily Leader. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

