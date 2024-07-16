Plans lodged for new horse training and boarding facility in Kootingal

New plans reveal the proposed transformation of Kootingal's Chelsea Farm into a commercial horse training and boarding facility.
A Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) has been lodged with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to convert the privately-owned facility into one for commercial use, complete with onsite vets and amenities to run clinics.
Recently, Tamworth's equine industry has flourished due to the addition of the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC), which has attracted major horse-related events to the region.
The report states that the proposed facility would provide training and other beneficial services for both tourists and the surrounding community.
"The proposed development will provide horse training facilities in a rural setting, enabling recreational and leisure use for the Tamworth region," the report states.
"[These events] draw unprecedented large crowds of people and appeal to those in the equine industry who admire country life.
"These types of people are likely to be seeking this service in a suitable environment."
The existing horse training facility has been designed to train cutting and cow horses; however, the proposed additions to the building would introduce clinics, show simulations, and a breeding program.
"The breeding program will make use of outside contracted vets and farriers for horses on site only," the report states.
According to the report, the monthly clinic's would host up to 10 participants over the weekends, and the show simulation would host up to 20 participants, which could only be accessed by invitation.
The plans are on public exhibition and open for comment until Thursday, August 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.