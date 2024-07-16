The Northern Daily Leader
Porter left to make a new start, but couldn't resist the call to return

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 16 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Dylan Porter with his father, Werris Creek legend, Richie, who presented him with the special-made Old Boys jersey on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Towards the end of 2023, Dylan Porter bade farewell to his friends, family, and teammates.

