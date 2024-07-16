Porter left to make a new start, but couldn't resist the call to return

Towards the end of 2023, Dylan Porter bade farewell to his friends, family, and teammates.
The Werris Creek-raised lad was bound for Newcastle, where he hoped to set down roots with his partner, Alexandra.
So far, everything has gone according to plan - with one small exception.
"I was working 6am to 6pm, and down there you've got to train," Porter said.
"To play for Charlestown, you've got to train. And with work, it was too difficult."
Instead of playing for Charlestown, as he expected, Porter opted to come back home on weekends and continue turning out for his beloved Werris Creek Magpies.
It was not a particularly difficult decision for the 24-year-old to make, particularly given his deep roots within the club.
It seems to have worked well so far. The Magpies sit in second on the ladder after their heartfelt win on Old Boys day over the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters last weekend.
It was a career highlight for Porter, who produced a standout performance after his father, club legend Richie, presented him with the custom jersey the Magpies had commissioned specifically for the game.
"All the Old Boys were handing out the jerseys, and we couldn't ask for a better start," he said.
"We came out of the blocks firing."
Porter "really got us on the front foot", Werris Creek coach Dave Stewart said, in tandem with fellow hooker Wes Riley.
"It's good to have two quality nines like that," he said.
Werris Creek came into the game fired up, Porter said, and eager to make amends for a round four loss to the Roosters.
"I think what helped us is that we scored the last 20 points [in their April meeting]," Porter said.
"So that carried over into this game. We're just getting better and better at the moment."
While he cherishes the opportunity to continue representing Werris Creek, there is another reason Porter is so happy to make the commute every weekend.
It allows the young man to remain connected to his family, with whom he is very close.
"It is tough, but I get down here the day before and stay with my family," Porter said.
"[Playing for the Magpies] gives me an excuse to come back every week, get around the boys and my family."
