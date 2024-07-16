'The Reds are my club': Campbell extends stay at Ballymore

Jock Campbell isn't going anywhere, yet anyway.
The Inverell native has inked a one-year contract extension with the Queensland Reds, keeping him at Ballymore until after the 2025 Super Rugby season.
Developing into one of the Queensland outfit's most consistent performers in his seven seasons with the franchise, the 29-year-old was considering heading overseas but has decided to stay in Australia.
"The Reds are my club and I wasn't looking to go anywhere else in Super Rugby," Campbell said.
"What [head coach] Les (Kiss) is building is not only really fun to be involved with, it is an environment where I'm learning a lot of things in a new style of play.
"I see more progress ahead to get past the quarter-final barrier of the past few seasons with the new additions arriving at the club."
Set to lace up the boots against Wales, who he incidentally played the last of his four Tests against, this Friday night, the fullback cited the Reds' calendar of international games including an end-of-year tour to Japan and a 2025 pre-season tour to Europe to play Bristol and Ulster as a factor in his decision.
"These extra matches and tour opportunities with the Reds definitely resonate with me. Not many clubs are doing this type of thing," he said.
"The opportunity to play against the British and Irish Lions next year is something I want to be around for as well."
Considered unlucky to miss out on Joe Schmidt's first Wallabies squad for 2024, Campbell's signature is a big boost for the Reds for both the skills and experience he brings, as Kiss highlighted.
"I'm really pleased to see Jock re-commit to the Reds," the head coach said.
"His experience is an invaluable part of the program. When I first arrived at the Reds, Jock and Liam Wright were two senior players who helped me a lot around the coaching.
"Jock is a good mentor for the young guys. He has an astute rugby mind and his flexibility to play fullback, wing and outside centre is the versatility you need in squad."
