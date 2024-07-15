A Moree woman has been assaulted, and had her SUV and handbag stolen

Police have appealed for public assistance after a woman was assaulted and her car stolen at Moree on Monday, July 15.
Officers attached to New England Police District were called to an aquatic centre on Anne Street to be told a 24-year-old woman had been kicked by up to four people at about 6pm. The alleged attackers stole the woman's handbag and drove away in her SUV.
Police were told the woman was approached by four young people, who hit her with sticks before kicking her when she fell to the ground.
The woman was suffered the effects of shock but escaped with scratches and bruises.
Police have issued a photo of the same model as the stolen grey Mazda CX-5 SUV, which has NSW registration, EEG 88J.
Police have also appealed for witnesses to the assault, or anyone with information that may assist, to come forward.
Police advise anyone sighting the vehicle not to approach it but to call Triple Zero (000).
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
