'Something I'll never forget': Silisia's memory inspires a great moment

Every week, Jermain Walford has implored his charges to find their 'Why'.
The North Tamworth Bears under 18s coach wants his players to summon a reason or ideal that will motivate them each week. It varies from player to player, and is often deeply personal.
But on Saturday, against the Narrabri Blues, the Bears were united.
Each and every player took to Kitchener Park with a black armband, to commemorate the late Lemuel Silisia.
The Tamworth-based boxer was a friend of Walford's, and passed away suddenly last week just days after his fourth professional fight.
"We played through a lot of emotion, a lot of pain," Walford said.
"I was emotional after the game, because it was a moment in time and something I'll never forget. The boys did it for me, for the boxing community, the Tamworth community, and Lems' family."
Walford knew Silisia through the Barefoot Boxers program, which he began as part of his work for HealthWISE.
The Solomon Islands product was one of a group from the One2Boxing gym who would travel to Walcha and participate in the workshops with young members of the local Indigenous community.
"Lems was a very important person in that community," Walford said.
"They all looked up to him, and what he did for me was just unimaginable. He was so humble, and so soft-spoken but well-spoken."
Silisia's memory proved to potent motivation for the Bears.
The Bears fell behind 10-0 early in the game. They produced some errors early and had not begun playing a high standard of football.
But, suddenly, something clicked. And against a team that many considered a dark horse in the competition, North Tamworth hit a hot streak that few could rival.
They piled on four tries in less than 15 minutes, and added a fifth immediately after half time.
"We just played eyes-up footy and had fun," Walford said.
"At half time, the boys were hyping one another ... I told them the game's not over, but our body language is perfect.
"In the last 10 or 15 minutes, the boys took their foot off the throat. We slacked off a little bit, and Narrabri scored three tries."
North Tamworth did, however, manage to hang on for a 29-24 victory. It was their third of the season (including one by way of forfeit against Wee Waa in round 10), and marked a new step in their continual improvement this year.
Though it was difficult to select a Players' Player, the accolade eventually went to halfback Jamie Grant.
Affectionately known as 'the General', Grant's kicking game was "perfect", Walford said.
"He's getting more confidence to lead the boys around," the coach said.
