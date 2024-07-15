Central North stats, results and tables: Get the latest following Round 14

Round 14 of the Central North competition is done and dusted. Here's how the round unfolded and the latest on how things stand with five rounds of the regular season remaining.
Scone Brumbies 33 (D. Moore (2), P. McTaggart (2), B. Miller tries; Conversions: Z. Miller (4) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 28 (P. Grant, J. McKay, M. Hannay, W. Burke tries; L. Mortimer (4) cons).
Moree Bulls 29 (S. Harris (2), M. Adams (3) tries; B. Williams (2) cons) d Quirindi Lions 12 (B. Nankivell, D. Calavassy tries; T. Clare cons).
Pirates 36 (C. Starr (2), S. Collett, J. Sharpe, N. McCrohon tries; N. McCrohon (4) cons; N. McCrohon pen) d Inverell Highlanders 15 (P. Maea, T. Bucknell, T. Barnwell tries).
Scone Brumbies 27 (J. Ranse, J. Gunton, P. McTaggart tries; J. Ranse (3) cons; J. Ranse (2) pens) d Gunnedah Red Devils 15 (S. Osborne, H. Hockings, J. Leys tries).
Pirates d Inverell Highlanders on forfeit
Quirindi Lions 35 (L. Quigley (2), J. Wake, L. Marsh, T. Moore tries; L. Marsh (2) cons; L. Marsh (2) pens) d Moree Bulls 12 (R. Carroll, J. Swan tries; C. McIlveen cons).
Gunnedah Red Devils 27 (S. Lennon (2), L. Mikaele, A. Ranamalo, D. Swain tries; P. Lawrence con) drew with Scone Brumbies 27 (A. Gerakiteys (4), J. Forsyth tries; C. Etheridge con).
Narrabri Blue Boars d Barraba Rams on forfeit.
