Three youths, allegedly armed, attack a man, steal a car at The Grange

Police are appealing for public assistance following an aggravated break and enter in Tamworth in the early hours of Monday, July 15.
About 4am emergency services responded to reports of a man who had been injured at a premises at The Grange, on the city's southern edge.
The 56-year-old man suffered injuries to his leg after he was struck with a machete.
The man was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment for the leg injury.
His condition has been reported as stable.
Officers from Oxley Police District were told three youths, allegedly armed with a machete and knives, forced their way into the premises and threatened the man, demanding his car keys.
The youths, aged between 13 to 18 years, then left the premises in the man's Mercedes which was later recovered.
Officers established a crime scene and conducted a canvas of the area, however, no persons were located.
Since mid-June 2024, Oxley Police District has arrested and charged 14 individuals with various offences related to Operational Regional Mongoose.
These offences are for aggravated break enter and steal, steal motor vehicle and firearm offences.
As investigations continue police are urging anyone who may have information about the matter - or were in the area at the time with any available dashcam/mobile phone footage - to contact Tamworth police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have reminded members of the public not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.