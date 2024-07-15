The Northern Daily Leader
Three youths, allegedly armed, attack a man, steal a car at The Grange

By Emma Downey
Updated July 15 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Police have appealed for public assistance following a break and enter at The Grange in the early hours of Monday, July 15. Picture from file
Police are appealing for public assistance following an aggravated break and enter in Tamworth in the early hours of Monday, July 15.

