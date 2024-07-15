Can you assist police investigations into the latest youth crime incident?

Happy Tuesday readers!
Did you know research from LinkedIn says Tuesday is the most productive day of the week?
Why? Because the research suggests Tuesday is an excellent day for meetings and recruitment, along with a great day to engage your social media audience - who would have thought!
So, let's see what is making news today ...
Police are seeking information from the public to help locate three youths involved in an attack at The Grange. The youths were allegedly armed and stole a vehicle. Emma Downey will have further details on this story later this morning.
A development application has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council for a new childcare centre in one of Tamworth's growing suburbs. Rachel Clark reports, that if approved, the Eagle Ridge Estate at Moore Creek will be set to welcome a 122-place childcare centre in the future.
Damon Cronshaw reports a Newcastle-based suicide prevention expert Shayne Connell has welcomed the Minns government's plan to create a new law to "drive down suicide rates in NSW". This issue hits hard in the Hunter New England health district, which has recorded the most suicides in the state over a decade from 2012 to 2021.
As a 10-year-old, Laura Gourley thought it would be "really cool" to compete at the Olympics. Sam Newsam discovers the Narrabri rower is even more excited to now have her ticket to Paris as a member for the Australian women's quad scull team.
Finally, good news for local foodies, one of Tamworth's favourite cafe's is expanding. Rachel Clark catches up with the team from Miss Juju to see what's on the menu.
Good luck with your Tuesday, and I hope you make the most of this special day of the working week.
Happy reading.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
