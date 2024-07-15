New 122-placement childcare centre DA lodged for Moore Creek subdivsion

A new childcare centre that can accommodate 122 children has been slated for the new subdivision at Moore Creek.
MAAS Group Properties has submitted a Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to construct a facility on three adjoining lots: 9 Wedgetail Road, 1 Sea Eagle Avenue, and 4 Nankeen Avenue.
The facility would be named "Eagle View Estate Childcare Centre" after the residential subdivision, Eagle Ridge Estate.
Thirty-two spots would be available for children aged between zero to two years, 20 for children aged between two to three years, and 60 spots for children aged between three to five years.
It will also provide employment for 20 local childcare workers to operate the facility once construction is completed.
If given the green light, the build is estimated to cost $2,934,912.50.
In 2019, Moore Creek was marked as a growth corridor for Tamworth in the next 20 years, on the way to a population of 100,000 and as part of Tamworth's Blueprint 100.
More businesses and services are expected to follow suit as the Tamworth suburb's population continues to surge and new residential subdivisions pop up.
The report states the building will deliver "high-quality learning spaces" for children to accommodate "different types of learning".
"The indoor and outdoor play spaces offer a variety of settings and opportunities for interaction for children," the report states.
The outdoor play area will provide a range of activities for children, including sand pits, stepping logs/stones, a vegetable and herb garden, a sensory garden, and a pebble 'river'.
"The outdoor space has been designed to provide a variety of experiences that facilitate the development of cognitive and physical skills," the report states.
It will also include the installation of 25 parking spaces, and one accessible parking space for both staff and parents to access for drop-offs and pick-ups.
The report states the "conveniently located" childcare facility is set to have a positive social impact on the surrounding community.
"[It will provide] local trade jobs during construction, providing long-term benefit to the community," the report states.
