Happy faces on a chilly day: Roos thrash Wee Waa to set up 'massive games'

Just over two weeks ago, the Boggabri Kangaroos fell to a shock defeat at the hands of the ever-dangerous Gunnedah Bulldogs.
There is no question that the result made their pursuit of a top-four spot by season's end more difficult. But, coach Shane Rampling said, it also lit a fire under the Kangaroos players that has been visible ever since.
"I think everyone was hurting from that defeat," Rampling said.
"We played pretty poorly compared to the standards we're trying to set, and fair play to Gunnedah, they were too good on the day. But it was a wake-up call, and thought 'If we're going to have a good push to the semis, we need to win those types of games'."
Their results in the two games since show Boggabri's reinvigorated mentality.
In round 12, they beat Narrabri 54-20. And yesterday they hammered the Wee Waa Panthers, 68-6, for a mercy rule victory.
Admittedly, beating the two lowest-ranked teams in the competition does not necessarily show the full scope of Boggabri's ability. But they were important wins as the Kangaroos eye "massive games" in the next two weeks.
"[The next two rounds will] define our season," Rampling said.
"We need to be prepared for it ... these next two weeks, we play Kooty and Werris Creek. If we can win both of those games, it puts us in a pretty strong position."
While the Moree Boars sit clear of the pack in first place on the ladder, the teams ranked second to fifth are separated by just two points.
With fixtures against the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters (third) and Werris Creek Magpies (second), Boggabri could push for a potential top-two spot if those games and other results go their way.
"The other four sides are all fighting for second spot," Rampling said.
"Having those two good wins gives us a little bit of confidence. Even though [Wee Waa and Narrabri] are down the bottom, you'd rather go into tough games with wins behind you."
