The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

The first targeted Murray Darling water buyback tender is underway

July 15 2024 - 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller said water buybacks are already inflating the water market. Picture by Denis Howard
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller said water buybacks are already inflating the water market. Picture by Denis Howard

As the first of three Murray-Darling Basin Plan water buybacks tenders planned over the next 18 months begin today, questions are being asked about the Federal Government's strategy and how it is affecting the water market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.