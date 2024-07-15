Oh Banh Mi! The grand reopening of Miss Juju's West Tamworth shop

Miss Juju's famous Banh Mi's and Bao Buns are finally back on the menu.
Many Tamworthian's have placed their orders and booked a table a week in advance for the long-awaited reopening of Miss Juju's Bridge Street location on Tuesday, July 16.
For the past year, the business has operated from its Marius Street location while renovations were completed at the West Tamworth shopfront.
Miss Juju co-owner Garron Pannan said they wanted to expand the Bridge Street space to cater to their growing customer base.
"We wanted to make it bigger," he said.
"It was a small shop that we took to do some catering; which is how we started. From there, it developed into more retail space and we didn't even have a dishwasher."
The Bridge Street expansion will allow the business to seat up to 30 customers, which "opens it up to the Saturday crowd".
Mr Pannan said he had been "so moved" by the strong backing from the community.
"We have such local customers who have supported us through the new location and the different food we have been providing," he said.
"The community support we get is great - we know 99 per cent of our customers by name, and if I don't know their name I know their coffee order."
Miss Juju coffee lovers should not fret, as the team will continue to run their second East Tamworth location.
"This little place has kept us relevant," Mr Pannan said.
"We are going to stay here and keep it simple with the bagels, coffee, and sweets. We will see how it evolves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.