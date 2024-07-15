'I've come out of my shell': Brown flourishes in her biggest year yet

It's only midway through July, but Hayley Brown already believes 2024 to be the best year of her life.
Why?
Well, the main reason is her impending nuptials. The 23-year-old will marry her fiance, Zac, in October.
"It's been a massive year, definitely my biggest yet," Brown said.
"I'm really excited [for the wedding]. A little bit of nerves, but it's mostly excitement. Me and my mum have planned most of it ... and it's been a bit tough, trying to plan that, go to work, and focus on footy.
"There's been a bit on, but I wouldn't have it any other way."
But before then, there is another bucket list item Brown wants to tick off. The wedding would be that much sweeter, she reckoned, if it followed on the back of a premiership with the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
As it stands, they are well-placed with finals in sight.
The Roosters women secured their seventh-straight victory on Saturday (not including a washed-out fixture against North Tamworth in round eight) against the Werris Creek Magpies, which has them firmly in second on the ladder.
And Brown, coach Jeff Faint said, was a key player in their hard-earned 14-6 victory.
"Her kick-chase [was great], I don't think I've seen a girl do a charge-down in league tag, but Hayley did one today," Faint said.
"She's putting her body on the line. She's getting married later in the year, but she didn't care about how she looked."
Brown is in her third year with the Roosters, but really only feels like she has found her best form this season.
She was invited to join the club by Geoff Sharpe (who knew Zac through work) shortly after she moved up from Wollongong, her hometown.
Having been raised by a league-mad dad, Brown played roughly four years with Collegians, but two knee reconstructions before she was 18 forced her to step away from the game for several years.
It was only upon her move to Tamworth that she took up footy again.
"It's taken me until now to get back into the groove and feel like I'm probably playing the best footy I have in a long time," Brown said.
"Coming to a new club and coming off an injury is pretty daunting. I'm sure Fainty will tell you that I was a bit quiet. I've come out of my shell now and I'm feeling good."
After the Kootingal-Moonbi women lost the 2023 grand final in a close game against North Tamworth, Brown understands the desire for redemption all too well.
Not to mention that a premiership in September would be a sweet lead-in to their October wedding.
"That'd be unreal," Brown said.
