What is attracting more medical students to stay in rural areas post study?

Rachel Clark discovers the University of Newcastle's Tamworth-based Department of Rural Health is actively recruiting regional/rural students because they are more likely to return to work in the bush. The department's director Dr Jenny May says "the aim is to provide students with the best experience possible."
Tamworth and district shoppers have been reminded they have until Friday, July 19, to nominate their favourite business for the 2024 Quality Business Awards. Sam Newsam reports organisers already have a team of more than 50 independent customer service judges ready to take to the streets and start "mystery shopping" this year's entries.
Boxing coach Jamie Carroll tells Zac Lowe, he will never forget the first time he saw Lemuel Silisia. Silisia's sudden passing last week has prompted an outpouring of grief from the Australian and international boxing community. For Carroll, it was "just a nightmare" to lose a man who was more than his most promising student.
Firefighters are adopting new practices to respond to the different types of fire risks posed by emerging renewable energy technology. Rachel Clark reports firies have started adapting their tactics to account for potential fire risks posed by the new technology.
