Losing loved ones hit Tyanna hard. But life's knocks have made her stronger

Tyanna Gaydon's community spirit burst from her young lips with perfect succinctness and clarity.
"Hometown or no town," she said of her decision to leave the Narrabri Bluebirds and join the Wee Waa Panthers when they returned to the Group 4 competition this year.
Born and bred in the tiny town on the north-western slopes of New England, Gaydon's only regret is that the Panthers did not field a league tag side sooner.
The 21-year-old said she went to school with most of her teammates.
"And the older girls have watched me grow up, so it's really good," she said of her Panthers experience. "We're all really close."
She went on: "Most of them are family friends as well. So, the closer the better, I guess."
In the world of Tyanna Gaydon, a bartender who started a childcare course this year, family is sacrosanct. She has seven siblings, with her the fourth child.
I love being around kids, and love making them happy.
Having four brothers and three sisters could be "stressful at times", she said.
"But it's really good, because you've always got someone around you to support you and whatnot."
Growing up "around heaps of kids", the attractive brunette said, had fuelled her desire to pursue childcare.
"I love being around kids, and love making them happy."
In the world of Tyanna Gaydon, a self-described "pretty happy person" who loves the freedom of the country and the joy of going places, the death of loved ones hit her hard, but ultimately made her stronger.
"To get back up, no matter how hard you fall," she said of the most important lesson life had taught her.
Gaydon also described herself as "charismatic" and "out there", and would like to be remembered thus:
"Just as someone that when you see a picture of me, you say, 'She was fun - good to be around, a good person.'"
