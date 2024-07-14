Protector, loving partner, devoted son: Michael Purtle and the art of decent living

Isaac Moxon was fortunate to have Michael Purtle by his side. Purtle, a burly 21-year-old, has a history of being there for people in their time of need.
After Moxon made his first-grade run-on debut for Pirates, in what for him was the unfamiliar position of hooker, Purtle was beside him at loosehead prop.
The 36-15 defeat of Inverell at Ken Chillingworth Oval on Saturday, July 13, was also a milestone game for Purtle: his 50th game for Pirates was achieved after he returned to his hometown of Manilla upon completing year 12 at St Joseph's College in Sydney in 2020.
While at St Joseph's, the stock and station agent formed great friendships. And some of those lasting relationships were forged after his protective instinct kicked in.
Purtle said he had an aversion to people who used their "power" and "status" to bully others.
"In a schooling sense, pick on the blokes who are doing it a bit tough," he said, adding: "And those blokes who think they're pretty flash, they get found out pretty quickly."
"I've looked after a couple of blokes there [St Joseph's]," he continued, "and they've actually become some of my greatest mates.
"So you do that [help people]. Nothing confrontational in the sense of fighting or anything like that; I'm not about that. But a quiet word to the right person and everything seems to get on track pretty quickly."
Mature beyond his years, Purtle is in a relationship with Edwina Carrigan. They have been together for almost two years, having been introduced by former Pirate Rosie Ferguson, who debuted for the Waratahs this year.
Carrigan, who lives with Purtle and is a primary school teacher in Manilla, was at the rugby on Saturday for her partner's milestone moment.
"Everything," he replied, when asked what she had brought to his life. "She looks after me like gold. We do some outrageous hours from time to time ... and she always comes up with the right words of advice when you probably need it most.
"And she's just a caring human being, and that's very rare to find in a person. People can put that on. But when you have that authenticity all the time, that's something very rare; something that's very special."
Michael Purtle regards himself as one of life's lucky ones. With "a great family and a healthy family and a beautiful girlfriend", life was good, he said.
He added: "Business is good and my mates are good. I've got a great football club. So I'm always happy."
Purtle works at his family's business, Purtle Plevey Agencies. He said he was "very privileged" to have Patrick and Sally as his parents. They had provided him and his sister "with ample opportunities" and great support.
The big man said he hoped to start his own family "in the near future". But first, he wanted to get a "quid" and "progress a bit more in business".
"We'll chip away and see how we go," he said.
