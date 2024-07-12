State government 'still enthusiastic' for Tamworth water recycling facility

There's still hope for Tamworth to gain a state-of-the-art water purification facility despite losing support from its biggest potential user.
The proposed facility is expected to increase the city's water security by at least a quarter by taking our biggest industrial water-guzzlers off the town's main supply.
While in Tamworth for the 80th Murray Darling Association National Conference, NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson told the Leader the state government is "still really enthusiastic" about the project.
"I do think this is still the kind of creative, thoughtful, and future-focused project we need in the face of a very uncertain climate future," Ms Jackson said.
It's a much-needed reassurance since Baiada Poultry - the city's biggest water user - decided it couldn't wait around for the state government and pulled out of the project, opting to build its own water recycling facility instead.
"The reality is private enterprise and government don't always work on the same time frames, and it's a big, expensive project for us so we have to make sure we've done our due diligence," Ms Jackson said.
She said the government was still fully committed to finalising the business case for the originally-proposed 12-megalitre facility, as well as a 5-megalitre option to reflect the lower demand.
Ms Jackson also said Baiada plowing ahead on its own could be a blessing in disguise.
"The hope is if they go out in front, do some of their work, we may be able to piggyback on them," she said.
"They're doing the work themselves, and some of that brine ponds work could give us a pathway to hop on the back of that, but that's something that will be finalised in our business case."
Ms Jackson said the business case would be finished late this year or early next year and expressed confidence that the proposed facility would still go ahead in some form.
"I wouldn't be continuing with the business case if there was no plan. Even though it already has funding I don't want to waste time," she said.
"It might be scoped a little bit differently, but as I said that can be an opportunity."
If all goes well, the proposed water recycling plant will take Tamworth's meat-processing abattoirs off the town's water supply, saving between 25 to 40 per cent of its potable water for residential use.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb recently told the Leader the proposed facility would be a "big step forward" for the city's water security.
"Industry would be able to use the purified water and we would save drinking water for use by householders," Cr Webb said.
"It is an innovative step forward for our water security which the council is not prepared to walk away from."
Cr Webb and Minister Jackson jointly announced a $6 million investment into completing the proposed facility's business case in October 2023, which was re-confirmed in the recent state budget.
If the business case comes through and the project doesn't stack up - which is what got the Dungowan Dam plan canned - the Water Minister said there were backup options available.
"There are options we can pursue around storm water and around our use of Chaffey Dam. That facility is there and we should be making the most of it in terms of securing Tamworth's town water," Ms Jackson said.
"But my focus is on doing the work we've committed to do, which is getting that business case done to give the water recycling proposal the best possible chance to go ahead."
