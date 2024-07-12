Shaun's dance partner is an ancient creature - and the assured teen loves it

Shaun Kampe moves light-footed around the ring as if it were the most natural thing in the world to him.
At age 17, he has found his ideal dance partner: a young man with his whole future ahead of him, and an ancient sport that stays relevant by luring firecrackers like him; people with something to prove to themselves and others.
And that's what Kampe recently did in a bantamweight exhibition bout (54kg) in front of more than 1000 people at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
"I've always been fast on my feet, but I've really improved it with boxing," he said, after saying his movement was his greatest asset as a fighter.
The Tamworth teen emerged buzzing from the three-rounder, in which no winner was declared because it was an exhibition bout. He had just imbibed his drug of choice, and wanted more.
It was about two years ago that the karate black belt walked into One2Boxing in Tamworth.
"I've always loved fighting," he told the Leader. "And when I heard about it [One2Boxing], I just had to come down."
Kampe said he "fell in love" with the sport, which had exceeded his expectations - big time.
"Everything is just 10 times better than I thought it would be."
Now the McCarthy Catholic College year 11 student has an amateur record of fours wins and two losses (he's also had two exhibition contests).
Kampe's first loss stung.
"Because I got robbed in a split decision, and it just hit me pretty hard," he said, but added: "It made me stronger as a boxer and as a person."
Consequently, Kampe got to experience the high of winning a golden gloves in Brisbane last year. "The feeling of winning was just amazing."
He was speaking at the Clash of the Titans promotion on Saturday, July 6. In the crowd were his parents, Terry and Sarah. They've had a ringside seat as boxing has transformed their boy.
"It's made me more disciplined in school and work and stuff," the McDonald's employee said.
It had also kept him awake some nights, he continued, "just thinking about what could happen" leading into bouts.
But you sense he is OK with that. You sense the best is yet to come.
