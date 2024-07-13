Moree man charged with drug supply and prohibited weapon offence

A man has been charged following an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the Moree area.
In June 2024, officers attached to New England Police District established Strike Force Bullshark to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Moree area.
About 4pm on Wednesday, July 10, investigators executed a search warrant at home on Tycannah Street, Moree.
Officers located and seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a mobile phone, and a sling shot.
Following inquiries, about midday on Thursday, July 11, officers attended the same home and issued a 53-year-old man with a court attendance notice.
He was charged with possess prohibited drug, and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
The man will appear at Moree Local Court on Monday, August 26.
Inquiries under Strike Force Bullshark continue.
